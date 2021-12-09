MORRISTOWN - Darcilla Cobb Jackson, age 69, of Morristown, passed away Sunday, December 5, 2021 from an apparent heart attack at her residence after an extended illness.
Visitation hours will be 1:00 P.M. to 3:00 P.M. Friday, December 10, 2021 at Broome Funeral Home, Rogersville.
Graveside service will follow the visitation at McKinney Cemetery with her brother Jerry Cobb officiating.
Online condolences may be made at www.broomefuneralhome.com
Broome Funeral Home, Rogersville is honored to serve the Jackson family.