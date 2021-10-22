KINGSPORT - Danny Willis, 47, of Kingsport, passed away Wednesday, October 20, 2021. Born in Kingsport, he had lived here all his life. He worked at the Press and then later in carpentry work. Danny gave his life to the Lord at an early age and was a member of Good Shepherd Baptist Church. He was an avid Tennessee sports fan.
He was preceded in death by his father, Donald Willis; and great-nephew, Gabriel Willis.
Danny is survived by his mother, Marie; brothers, David, and Sammy and wife Lucy; nieces and nephews, Kevin Willis and Esther, and Laura Cochrane and husband, Jeff of Abingdon, VA; and great-nieces and nephews, Olivia, Andrew, Joseph, and Bella Cochrane, and Bruce Willis.
The family will receive friends from 3 to 5 p.m. on Sunday, October 24, 2021, at Hamlett-Dobson Funeral Home, Kingsport. The funeral service will follow at 5 p.m. with Pastor Robert Fletcher officiating.
Graveside services will be at 11 a.m. on Monday, October 25, 2021, at Sulphur Springs Cemetery.
