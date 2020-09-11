NORTON, VA - Danny Wayne “Tuck” Robinson, 73, passed away on Thursday, September 10, 2020 at Holston Valley Medical Center.
“Tuck,” as he was affectionately known, was an investigator with the Wise County Sheriff’s Department for 29 years. He was a U. S. Air Force Veteran of the Vietnam War. He was an avid musician and played the drums for many years with the band, “The Fallen Stars.” He was a member of the Norton Pentecostal Church. He was a loving father, grandfather, husband and friend.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Edgar Eugene Robinson and Mary (Fisher) Robinson.
Surviving are his wife, Stacy Robinson; daughters, Aimie Morgan (Frankie), Coeburn, Va., Emilee Chandler (Billy), Big Stone Gap, Va., Amber Robinson and Maggie Robinson, of the home; grandchildren, Daniel Edwards, Bryson Mullins, Bailee Mullins and Abbie Chandler; and other special friends, Andrew, Noah and Morgan Beverly, Trish Meade, Cobye Robbins, Patrick Kelly and Nick Guerrant.
A Celebration of Life Service will be announced at a later date.
