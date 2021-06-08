FT. BLACKMORE, VA - Danny Lee Watson, 62, Ft. Blackmore, VA passed away, Monday, June 7, 2021, at Wellmont Holston Valley Medical Center.
Danny was born in Sullivan County, TN on November 4, 1958, and was the son of Nellie Loraine (Dingus) Watson and the late Odes Watson.
In addition to his father, his Granny, Nannie Viola Watson preceded him in death.
Danny was the owner and operator of Midway Market for over 35 years.
Surviving is his wife, Patricia Fay Watson, Ft. Blackmore, VA; mother, Nellie Loraine Watson, Ft. Blackmore, VA; brother, Jeff Watson and wife, Melinda; along with several nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends from 5-7 p.m., Wednesday, June 9, 2021, at the Gate City Funeral Home. Funeral services will be conducted at 7:00 p.m., in the Gene Falin Memorial Chapel of the funeral home with the Rev. Kevin Sanders and Pastor Rick Wells officiating. Chris Holder and Journey Home will provide the music.
Graveside services will be conducted 11:00 a.m., Thursday, June 10, 2021, at the Cowden Cemetery, Ft. Blackmore, VA. Jamie Collier, Patrick Watson, Jacob Beaver, Justin Hass, Chris Kimbler, and David Dockery will serve as pallbearers., Larry Dockery, Billy Joe Dockery, Austin Compton, Ray Carrico, Charlie Dingus, Bennie Beaver, Leland Compton, Mack Pierson, and R.B. Compton, Ed Jennings, and Junior Jennings will serve as honorary pallbearers.
Family and friends are asked to meet at the Gate City Funeral Home at 9:30 a.m., Thursday, June 10, 2021, to go in procession to the graveside service.
The family asks that anyone attending use their own discretion in wearing a face covering in the building.
The family wishes to thank the 5th Floor and ICU staff of Wellmont Holston Valley Medical Center for their care of Danny.
