BIG STONE GAP, VA - Danny Vaughan 58, passed away on August 19, 2020 in Kingsport TN, at Indian Path Hospital.
William Daniel Vaughan was born in Baltimore MD. on July 2, 1962; the son of the late Clarence and Beulah Vaughan.
He is survived by his daughter Christina Ridings, siblings; Albert (Sue) Vaughan, David (Casey) Vaughan, Lisa Robinette (Lester), Tony Vaughan, Rachel Bowen ( Lonnie), Leslie Mcalister (Randy) other close relatives and friends.
The family will receive friends at the Ryan family cemetery on Sunday, August 23, 2020 at 11 a.m. (584 Sheryl Turner Rd. Big Stone Gap, VA 24219.
Pallbearers will be family and friends.
Holding Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.