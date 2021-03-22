JONESVILLE, VA - Danny Scott Myers, age 61, went home to be with Lord on Sunday, March 21, 2021 after battling cancer and juvenile diabetes. He is survived by his daughter, Terri and husband Mark of Monterey, CA five grandchildren, Christian, Troy, Abigail, Adasen, and Evan. His son Danny Scott and wife Amanda of Virginia Beach, VA one grandchild, Parker. His mother Jane and step-father Harry Carroll of Jonesville, VA. His sister Janie and husband Chris of Sacramento, CA. Brother Jack and wife Diane of Sacramento, CA.
The family will receive friends on Wednesday morning March 24, 2021 from 10:30 until 11:30 am at Sturgill Funeral Home in Pennington Gap. Graveside service immediately following at Bethel Cemetery in Sugar Run, Jonesville, VA.
Due to covid-19 restrictions we ask that everyone please wear a mask and practice social distancing. To sign guest book and view obituary please visit www.sturgillfuneralhome.com. Mullins-Sturgill Funeral Home of Pennington Gap is in charge of the arrangements.