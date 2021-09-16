ROGERSVILLE - Danny Roy Templeton, age 66, of Rogersville passed away on Wednesday, September 15, 2021 after an extended illness. He was saved on March 13th, 1993 at Maple Hill Missionary Baptist Church. He also joined and was baptized the same day by Rev. Glenn Bradley. He was a loving daddy and papaw. Being love at first sight, in 1973, Danny married the love of his life, Marilyn and they spent the next 48 years by each other's side. Their fierce love for one another was rare and would later become an example to their children.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Roy (Babe) and Evelyn Templeton; brother, Rodney Templeton; and sisters, Rita Jones and Cathy Barnett.
He is survived by his loving wife of 48 years, Marilyn Templeton; children, Amy Linkous (Robbie), Brian Templeton (Jessica), and Heather Templeton (Scott Dickerson); grandchildren, Jacob Linkous (Kaitlyn), Gracie Linkous, Faith Linkous, Natalie Templeton, Josie Templeton, Leslie Bradley, and Chelsea Bradley; and brothers, Roger Templeton (Jeanie), Tim Templeton (Linda) all of Rogersville, and Kenneth Templeton (Kim) of South Carolina.
The family would like to give a special Thank You to Tim and Tina Morgan, Amedysis Hospice, and Callie Peterson RN.
The family will receive friends from 1:00 pm to 3:00 pm Saturday, September 18, 2021 at Christian Sells Funeral Home. The funeral service will be held at 3:00 pm with Rev. Sonny Davis and Rev. Robbie Linkous officiating. Graveside service will follow in McKinney Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Jacob Linkous, Tim Morgan, Scott Dickerson, Jeff Turnmire, Jerry Donels, and Jason Hurd. Online Condolences may be sent to www.christiansells.com.