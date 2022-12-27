KINGSPORT - Danny Raye Gordon, age 71, of Kingsport, Tennessee passed away on Saturday, December 24, 2022.
He was born December 24, 1951.
Danny retired from Food City, N. Eastman Rd. after 30 years. He was also a member at Port City Church.
His hobbies included wood working, carpentry, gardening, he loved #24-Jeff Gordon – Most importantly, he enjoyed family time.
Danny is survived by his Loving wife, Jennifer Gordon of 19 years; Children: Jacob Kindle (Gwen), Heather Overbay (Greg), Danny Gordon II (Bridgette); Grandchildren: Andrew Overbay, Alex Overbay, Faysal Dorton, Braylenn Raye Kindle (soon to be); Brothers: Damon Gordon, Mike Gordon, Eddie Crawford (Wanda); Sister: Sharyl Gott (Gerald).
Danny is preceded in death by Mother Dorothy Crawford; Sister Linda Lane
Pallbearers: Ray Hayes, Michael Bush, Josh Roach, Nathan Kindle, Andrew Overbay, Alex Overbay
Honorary Pallbearer: Jeff Brooks
Pastor Bill Cody to officiate the funeral service, and music by Kristina Alford & Connor Alford
Special Thanks: Linda Overbay (Ma-Maw) & Dakota, Port City Church, Food City #605, Dr. Lisa McKinney-HMG Pulmonology, and Appalachian Power.
Gordon family to receive friends and family Thursday Dec. 29, 2022 from 5-7 PM at East Lawn Funeral Home 4997 Memorial Blvd Kingsport TN, Funeral service will follow at 7 PM that Thursday. Graveside service will be Friday December 30, 2022, 11 AM at East TN Cemetery 2630 Highway 75 Blountville, TN