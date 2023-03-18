CHURCH HILL – Danny Ray Marshall, 71, passed away on Thursday, March 16, 2023, at Holston Valley Medical Center.

Danny was born in Kingsport, TN on December 12, 1951, and was a lifelong resident of Hawkins Co. He was a proud Vietnam Army Veteran and was in the reserves for 27 years. Danny worked at the Kingsport Press in the Pre-Press dept. for many years, was a firefighter for the Kingsport fire dept. and retired from Eastman Chemical Co. as an operator. He and his brother Roger were muscle car enthusiasts, and over the years they have restored many cars to their former glory. He loved traveling with his brother to car shows, camping with his family, and was a big NASCAR fan and basketball fan. Danny was a loving husband, father, and brother. He was a friend to everyone he met and would do anything for anyone.

Sign up to Kingsport Daily Digest!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Try the Kingsport TimesNews app today.


Tags

LATEST VIDEOS


Recommended for you