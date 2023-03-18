CHURCH HILL – Danny Ray Marshall, 71, passed away on Thursday, March 16, 2023, at Holston Valley Medical Center.
Danny was born in Kingsport, TN on December 12, 1951, and was a lifelong resident of Hawkins Co. He was a proud Vietnam Army Veteran and was in the reserves for 27 years. Danny worked at the Kingsport Press in the Pre-Press dept. for many years, was a firefighter for the Kingsport fire dept. and retired from Eastman Chemical Co. as an operator. He and his brother Roger were muscle car enthusiasts, and over the years they have restored many cars to their former glory. He loved traveling with his brother to car shows, camping with his family, and was a big NASCAR fan and basketball fan. Danny was a loving husband, father, and brother. He was a friend to everyone he met and would do anything for anyone.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Everette Ray, and Norma Jean Bombailey Marshall; his first wife, Diane Marshall; and special mother-in-law, Dottie Davis.
Danny is survived by his loving wife Vanessa Marshall; daughters, Kristie Dunn, Heather Overbey (Greg); son, Danny Raye Gordon (Bridgette); grandchildren, Matthew Dunn (Carlie), Kirkland Dunn, Andrew, and Alex Overbay, and Faysal Dorton; special and only brother, Roger Marshall (Waynette); niece, Candace Marshall; nephew, Ryan Marshall (Brandy); great nieces, and nephews, Gabe, Adlee, Parker, and Piper; aunt, Inez Housewright; and a host of extended family members and many dear friends.
A visitation will be held from 6:00-8:00 on Monday, March 20, 2023, at Johnson-Arrowood. The funeral service will be held at 12:00 PM on Tuesday, March 21, 2023, in the funeral home chapel with Rev. Kyle Falin officiating. A military graveside service will follow at Elm Springs Cemetery. Serving as pallbearers will be family and friends.