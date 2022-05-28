ROGERSVILLE - Danny Ray Manis, age 73, of Rogersville, passed away Monday, May 23, 2022 at Jefferson Memorial Hospital from injuries sustained from an automobile accident.
Graveside service will be 11:00 A.M., Monday, May 30, 2022 at the Manis Cemetery with Rev. Doug Gibson officiating. Those who wish to attend the graveside service are asked to meet at the cemetery by 10:45 A.M.
Online condolences may be made at www.broomefuneralhome.com
Broome Funeral Home, Rogersville is honored to serve the Manis family.