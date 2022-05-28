ROGERSVILLE - Danny Ray Manis, age 73, of Rogersville, passed away Monday, May 23, 2022 at Jefferson Memorial Hospital from injuries sustained from an automobile accident.

Graveside service will be 11:00 A.M., Monday, May 30, 2022 at the Manis Cemetery with Rev. Doug Gibson officiating. Those who wish to attend the graveside service are asked to meet at the cemetery by 10:45 A.M.

Online condolences may be made at www.broomefuneralhome.com

Broome Funeral Home, Rogersville is honored to serve the Manis family.

Try the Kingsport Times News app today. Download here from Google Play and the App Store.

Recommended Videos

Tags

Recommended for you

Trending Recipe Video