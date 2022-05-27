ROGERSVILLE - Danny Ray Manis, age 73, of Rogersville, passed away Monday, May 23, 2022 at Jefferson Memorial Hospital from injuries sustained from an automobile accident. He professed his faith in Jesus Christ at an early age. Danny was a veteran of the Vietnam War having served in the U.S. Army. He was preceded in death by his parents Ollie and Pauline Darnell Manis, sisters Eunice Gilliam, Janice Manis, Myra Brooks and Alice Jones, brothers Glenn Manis and Dwight Manis.
Survivors include his fiancée Vada Pearson, sisters Mildred Sizemore of Rogersville and Gertrude Hurd of Knoxville, brother-in-law and special friend Waymon Gilliam, several nieces and nephews.
Graveside service will be 11:00 A.M., Monday, May 30, 2022 at the Manis Cemetery with Rev. Doug Gibson officiating. Those who wish to attend the graveside service are asked to meet at the cemetery by 10:45 A.M.
Online condolences may be made at www.broomefuneralhome.com
Broome Funeral Home, Rogersville is honored to serve the Manis family.