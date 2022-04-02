GATE CITY, VA - Danny Ray Davis, 63, Gate City, VA passed away, Friday, April 1, 2022, at Wellmont Holston Valley Medical Center.
Danny was born in Norton, VA, on October 18, 1958, and was the son of the late Clyde and Claylee (Babb) Davis.
In addition to his parents, his wife, Francis Joan (Kinkead) Davis, and several siblings preceded him in death.
He was retired from maintenance with the City of Kingsport.
Danny loved his cats, flea markets, fishing, hunting, his family, and especially his “Oakie”.
He is survived by his son and fiancé, Joshua Ray Davis and Michelle Emmert, Gate City, VA, daughter and fiance, Amanda Davis, and Tyler Carter, Kingsport, TN, grandson, Oakley Carter, “Oakie Bug”, Kingsport, TN, sister, Shirley Wolfenbarger, Kingsport, TN; special nephews, Ronnie (April) Davis and Chris Davis, nieces and other nephews, his best friend, Junior, and many other friends.
It was the wish of Danny to be cremated and no formal services held.
An online guest register is available for the Davis family at www.gatecityfunerals.com.
