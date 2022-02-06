FALL BRANCH - Danny Painter, 71, of Fall Branch, Tennessee went to be with the Lord on Saturday, February 5, 2022 at his home. Danny was a lifelong resident of Fall Branch and was a 1968 graduate of Fall Branch School. He was a veteran of the United States Army having served in Vietnam. Danny was a member of Logans Chapel United Methodist Church and the Fall Branch Car Club. He retired from the Kingsport Press following 36 years of service.
Danny was preceded in death by his parents, Bob and Wanda Painter; and his brother, David Painter.
He is survived by his wife of 40 years, Sandra Painter; daughter, Robyn Roberts and husband, Jason; grandchildren, Keegan and Jasper Roberts; sister, Luanne Dietz and husband, Jeff; brother, Mike Painter and wife Mary Alice and several nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends from 5:00pm – 7:00pm on Tuesday, February 8, 2022 at Hamlett Dobson Funeral Home, Fall Branch. A funeral service will follow at 7:00pm with Rev. Tommy Brown officiating.
Graveside services will be conducted at 1:00pm on Wednesday, February 9, 2022 at Logans Chapel United Methodist Church Cemetery with military rites to be provided by the American Legion 3/265 Honor Guard.
Pallbearers will be family and friends. Honorary pallbearers will be Eddie Ferguson, Danny Jones and Gary Crawford.
Please visit us at http://www.hamlettdobson.com to leave an on-line condolence for the family.
Hamlett Dobson Funeral Home, Fall Branch is serving the family of Danny Painter.