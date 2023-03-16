Danny Lynn Wells, 72, passed in peace while surrounded by his loving family on Wednesday, March 15, 2023, at the Village at Allandale.
Dan will be fondly remembered as a loving husband, father, grandfather, and friend. He enjoyed serving in the community and helping children grow in faith.
He loved spending time with his family and his passion was mentoring youth in a Christ loving way.
Dan served his community in many ways including: Sullivan County School Board for twelve years, Sullivan County School Board Chairman for four years, Chairman of the Lynn View Community Caring, Lynn Garden Optimist President, Chairman Lynn Garden Optimist Sports League and Meals on Wheels Volunteer.
One of his greatest joys in life came from leading others to Christ. Dan served as an Elder at New Hope EPC; Youth leader at New Hope EPC, Youth Sunday School teacher at New Hope EPC, and Youth teacher at Bible Study Fellowship.
Dan was preceded in death by his loving parents, Earl and Lillian Wells.
He is survived by his loving wife of 51 years, Delores Wells; daughter, Tina Breeding (Dan); son; Daniel Wells (Nikki); daughter, Wendy Baker (Matt); grandchildren, Taylor Breeding, Sydney Breeding and fiancé, Tanner Combs, Jordan Breeding, Easton Wells, Anna Beth Wells, Colten Baker, Afton Baker and Reed Baker; siblings, Earldean Dean, Tom Wells, Linda Miller and Jim Wells; many nieces, nephews, and other relatives and friends.
The family will receive friends from 3:00 pm until 5:00 pm on Sunday, March 19, 2023, in the chapel of Oak Hill Funeral Home.
A Celebration of Life Service will follow at 5:00 pm with Dr. Scott Glover and Rev. Jim Hoilman officiating.
The family would like to thank the Village at Allandale and Amedisys Hospice for the loving care provided to Dan during his illness.
Memorial contributions in Dan’s memory may be made to the Quilting Ministry of New Hope EPC, 1116 Nelms Lane, Kingsport, TN 37665.
The care of Danny Lynn Wells and his family has been entrusted to the staff of Oak Hill Funeral & Cremation Services.