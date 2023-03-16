Danny Lynn Wells, 72, passed in peace while surrounded by his loving family on Wednesday, March 15, 2023, at the Village at Allandale.

Dan will be fondly remembered as a loving husband, father, grandfather, and friend. He enjoyed serving in the community and helping children grow in faith.

Sign up to Kingsport Daily Digest!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Try the Kingsport TimesNews app today.


Tags

LATEST VIDEOS


Recommended for you