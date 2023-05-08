DUFFIELD, VA - Danny Lee Rhoton, 56, Duffield, VA passed away, Friday, May 5, 2023, at his residence after a courageous battle with cancer.
Danny was born in Sullivan County, TN on June 11, 1966, and was the son of Leonard and Nancy (Horton) Rhoton.
DUFFIELD, VA - Danny Lee Rhoton, 56, Duffield, VA passed away, Friday, May 5, 2023, at his residence after a courageous battle with cancer.
Danny was born in Sullivan County, TN on June 11, 1966, and was the son of Leonard and Nancy (Horton) Rhoton.
His paternal grandparents, Kemp and Mazella Rhoton, and maternal grandparents, Robert and Rosa Horton preceded him in death.
He retired from Eastman Chemical.
Surviving is his wife, Sherry Rhoton, Duffield, VA, daughter, Brittany Grindstaff, Bristol, VA, parents, Leonard, and Nancy (Horton) Rhoton, Duffield, VA, brother, Dr. Charlie Rhoton and wife, Valarie, nephew, Aidan Rhoton, and niece, Adaline Rhoton.
The family will receive friends from 5-7 p.m., Wednesday, May 10, 2023, at Gate City Funeral Home. Masonic services will be conducted at 6:45 p.m., by Clinchport Lodge 267, and Funeral services will be conducted at 7:00 p.m., in the Gene Falin Memorial Chapel of the funeral home with Pastor Bryan Gunter officiating. Eddie Roberts will provide the music.
Graveside services will be conducted at 12:00 p.m., Thursday, May 11, 2023, at Holston View Cemetery. Weber City, VA. Jimmy Shipley, Gary Walters, Bill Helton, Allan Horton, Otis Bowen, and John Wittington will serve as pallbearers. Wayne Hurd will serve as an honorary pallbearer.
Family and friends are asked to meet at 11:15 a.m., Thursday to go in procession to the graveside service.
An online guest register is available for the Rhoton family at www.gatecityfunerals.com.
Gate City Funeral Home is honored to be serving the family of Danny Lee Rhoton.
Sign up to receive news and updates from this site directly to your desktop.
Click on the bell icon to manage your notifications at any time.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Please disable your ad blocker, and refresh the page to view this content.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.