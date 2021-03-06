SURGOINSVILLE - Danny Kay "Bird" Bailey, age 71, of Surgoinsville, passed away on Wednesday, March 3, 2021, after a brief illness. He was a member of Long Hollow Baptist Church. He was preceded in death by his parents, Clinton and Ellene Bailey; brothers, Jeptha Bailey, and Clinton Bailey, Jr.
He was a veteran of the U.S. Army, having served in the Korean War. Bird was loved by many and will be greatly missed.
Survivors include his daughters, Kimberly Danielle of GA, and Danielle Renee Bailey of Church Hill; son, Brendon Kyle Bailey of Deer Park, TX; stepchildren, Travis Levi Buckholz of Rogersville, Lacy Carol Unroe of Rogersville; grandchildren, Zaelin Tucker Thomas Roberts, Brinley Jordan Unroe, and Emeri Jade Unroe; brother, James Richard Bailey; sister, Sharon (Dennis) Phipps of Bulls Gap; nephew, Adam Phipps; niece, Marlena (John) Trent; great nephews, Johnthan Trent, and Aden Phipps; and great niece, Baylee Trent; and special friends, Brenda Renee Johnson, Bennie Williams, Patrick Mahoney, Ralph Lindsay, Lisa and Izak Griggs.
The family will receive friends from 5:00 until 7:00 pm Tuesday, March 9, 2021, at Christian-Sells Funeral Home. The funeral service will follow at 7:00 pm with Rev. Lester Helton and Rev. Dustin Wallen officiating. The graveside service will be held at 11:00 am in Charles Cemetery. Online condolences may be sent at www.christiansells.com.