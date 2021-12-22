CHURCH HILL - Danny Joe Surgenor, age 69, of Church Hill, went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, December 21, 2021 at Holston Valley Medical Center in Kingsport. He was a 1971 graduate of Ketron High School. Danny retired from Eastman Chemical Company with 31+ years of service, and was also a volunteer with the American Red Cross. He was a member of the Masonic Lodge #488 of Kingsport and the Knoxville Scottish Rite Bodies. In his spare time, Danny enjoyed gardening, fishing and hunting.
He was preceded in death by his son, Stacy Lynn Surgenor; parents, Joe and Tina Surgenor; and mother-in-law, Wave Roller.
He is survived by his loving wife of 49+ years, Pat Roller Surgenor; son, Mark Surgenor and wife, Kerri; granddaughter, Anna Surgenor; daughter-in-law, Nicole Surgenor Scott and husband, Tim Scott; grandson, Morgan Surgenor; brother, Keith Surgenor and wife, Frances; sister, Linda Catlett and husband, Ronnie; father-in-law, Glenn Roller; brother-in-law, Marty Roller and wife, Linda; several nieces and nephews.
A Memorial Service for Danny will be scheduled at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the American Red Cross Kingsport Chapter or the Church Hill Rescue Squad.
