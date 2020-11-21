Dana Alexander "Danny" Fleming, 63, passed away unexpectedly at his home on November 16, 2020. He was the son of Mary Kathrynn Bacon Fleming and the late Roy Curtis Fleming of Fall Branch. Danny grew up in Fall Branch and was a graduate of Daniel Boone High School. He was a gifted musician and graduated in 1983 from Virginia Intermont College with a degree in Organ Performance. Danny served at Colonial Heights United Methodist Church for over 20 years as Organist and Church Administrator. His church family at Colonial Heights UMC, led by Pastor Chris Brown, was immeasurably dear to him. Throughout his career, he also served as organist at Mafair UMC (Kingsport), Church Street UMC (Knoxville), and First UMC (Oak Ridge). Danny was known for his kind, compassionate heart and his quick wit. He made friends everywhere he went and has left all who knew and loved him with wonderful memories to hold dear.
Danny is survived by his mother, Mary Kathrynn Fleming; brother, Roy Curtis Fleming II and wife Eva Jo of Greeneville; sisters, Kathrynn Ann Fleming and John Ferguson of Fall Branch and Laurie Fleming Church and husband Randy of Jonesborough; niece, Nani Hilbert and husband Ralph; nephew, Nathan Weber and wife Amy; five great nephews; two great nieces; dear relative, Jean Dawson; and his best friend of 40 years, Brad Jones of Morristown. He is also survived by special cousins, Tyler Fleming and wife Jennifer of Elizabethton and Russ Fleming of Roan Mountain; aunts, Betty Whitaker and Marilyn Harton; numerous cousins of Morganton, NC; and uncle, Russell Fleming and wife Ellen of Belmont, NC. Danny will be greatly missed by adored friends too numerous to count.
Tribute tables will be placed at the Fall Branch Chapel of Hamlett-Dobson Funeral Home on Monday and Tuesday, November 23rd and 24th from 9 am to 1 pm, and at Colonial Heights United Methodist Church Monday-Friday, November 30th - December 4th from 8 am to 2 pm. Friends may visit at their leisure to view photos and leave condolences. Online condolences may be made at hamlettdobson.com. A private graveside service is planned.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Colonial Heights UMC in memory of Danny Fleming, 631 Lebanon Rd, Kingsport, TN 37663; Shades of Grace UMC, 313 E Sullivan St, Kingsport, TN 37660; or to your charity of choice.