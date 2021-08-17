Danny (Dan) Paul Blocker passed away on August 11, 2021 in the comfort of his home.
Dan was born in Wichita Falls, TX on August 12, 1948 to Gilbert and Virginia Blocker. He grew up in Holliday, TX and was a veteran of the U.S. Army. He worked for Conoco Pipeline for 26 years.
He was preceded in death by his parents, brothers, Billy and Donald; sisters, Darlene and Linda
He is survived by his loving wife of the home, Caroline; his daughter, Deborah “Dee” (Monte) Jordan; two grandsons, Tanner and Dakota (and wife Charlee); brother, Mike; stepdaughter, Kari (Kris) Gyori; grandchildren John (and wife Rose), Nick, and Haley; and their children; several nieces and nephews; he leaves behind his beloved canine friends Sadie and Bozo as well
Dan was an animal lover who loved the outdoors and fishing, had an impeccable green thumb, and enjoyed exploring the land with his metal detector. He had a helpful spirit and loved his family fiercely.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Frank Feline Rescue, 285 Rock Springs Rd., Kingsport, TN 37663 or Petworks, 3101 E Stone Dr., Kingsport, TN 37660.
A military graveside service will be held at Mountain Home National Cemetery on Monday, August 23, 2021 at 1:00pm. The family would like to extend appreciation to his care team at Amedisys Hospice Care as well as Trinity Memorial Funeral Services.
