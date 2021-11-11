FT. BLACKMORE, VA - Danny Craft, 59, Ft. Blackmore, VA passed away, Wednesday, November 10, 2021, at the Wellmont Holston Valley Medical Center, Kingsport, TN.
Danny was born in Sullivan County, TN on August 14, 1962, to the Elmer Sherill and Virdia Jeanette (Lane) Craft.
In addition to his parents; his mother-in-law, Mary Ruth Yonts; brother, Elmer Wayne “Duke” Craft; nephew, Stephen Craft and niece, Autumn Craft preceded him in death.
He is survived by his wife, Elizabeth Craft; daughters, Sarah Starnes, Duffield, VA, Britteny Craft, Kingsport, TN, Felecia Carter (Jeff), Nickelsville, VA; son, Danny Craft (Brittany) Castlewood, VA; sisters, Amy Greenwill (David), Frettia Olmos-Hernandez (Audencio), Ft. Blackmore, VA; several grandchildren; along with a host of aunts, uncles, nieces, and nephews.
The family will receive friends 5:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m., Saturday, November 13, 2021, at the Gate City Funeral Home. Funeral services will be conducted at 7:00 p.m. in the Gene Falin Memorial Chapel of the funeral home with Robbie Dockery officiating. Pine Grove Harmony, Lisa and Robert Helton will provide the music.
Graveside services will be conducted at 11:00 a.m., Sunday, November 14, 2021, at the Craft Cemetery, Ft. Blackmore, VA. Family will serve as pallbearers.
Family and Friends are asked to meet at the cemetery for the graveside service.
