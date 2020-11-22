CHURCH HILL – Danny Chester Love, 71 of Church Hill, went to be with the Lord on Saturday, November 21, 2020 at UT Medical Center follow a brief illness. He was a lifelong resident of Hawkins County. Danny worked for Jones & Jones Construction for 30 years and retired as a police officer from Church Hill Police Department following 25 years of service.
He was preceded in death by his father, Chester Love and his mother, Ella Mae Bennett.
Danny is survived by his wife of 52 years, Brenda Birchfield Love; sister, Phyllis Dalton; brother, Billy Bradshaw; several nieces and nephews.
A graveside service will be held at 2 pm Tuesday, November 24, 2020 at McPheeter’s Bend Cemetery with Rev. Mark Roberts and Rev. Heath Smith officiating. Pallbearers will be Bob Gonce, Bobby Howerton, Ethan Roberts, George Gilreath, Johnny Love, Phil Lane and Freddie Castle. Honorary pallbearers will be Kenneth Luster, Terry Yankee, Jim Dingus, and McPheeters Bend Baptist Adult Men’s Class. Those wishing to attend are asked to meet at the cemetery at 1:45 pm.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to the staff of UT Medical Center for their kindness and care given to Danny and his family.
