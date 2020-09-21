KINGSPORT - Danny Allen Free, 73, of Kingsport, passed away Sunday, September 20, 2020, at his residence with his loving family by his side.
Mr. Free was a native of Gate City, VA and the son of Nora Kathleen Q. Free Herron and the late Allen Free.
Danny was a loving, giving and faithful son, husband, father and brother who was always there for his family and friends.
Danny was a member of the Remnant Church and retired from Tennessee Eastman following forty-one years of service.
He enjoyed working on old cars and was especially fond of his fur baby, Baby Ryan.
In addition to his father, Danny was preceded in death by his step-brother, Roger Herron; maternal and paternal grandparents; mother-in-law, Jane Colbaugh; step-father, Alfred Herron; niece, Buffy Richmond and brother-in-law, John Sharp.
Those left to cherish his memory are his loving wife of thirty-eight years, Teresa Bridgeman Free; daughter, Jessica Taylor and husband, Anthony; mother, Nora Kathleen Q. Free Herron; sister, Suzanne Free Sharp; nephew, Jonathan Sharp.
A Graveside Service will be conducted at 2:00 pm Wednesday, September 23, 2020, at Oak Hill Memorial Park with Dr. Phil Hoskins officiating. Family members and friends will serve as pallbearers. Honorary pallbearer, Roy Colbaugh.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials in Danny’s honor be made to Remnant Church, P.O. Box 3488, Kingsport, TN 37664.
The family extends their sincere gratitude to the staff of Amedisys Hospice for their compassionate care of Danny.
