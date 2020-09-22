KINGSPORT - Danny Allen Free, 73, of Kingsport, passed away Sunday, September 20, 2020, at his residence with his loving family by his side.
A Graveside Service will be conducted at 2:00 pm Wednesday, September 23, 2020, at Oak Hill Memorial Park with Dr. Phil Hoskins officiating. Family members and friends will serve as pallbearers. Honorary pallbearer, Roy Colbaugh.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials in Danny’s honor be made to Remnant Church, P.O. Box 3488, Kingsport, TN 37664.
To leave an online condolence for the family please visit www.oakhillfh.com
The care of Danny Allen Free and his family has been entrusted to the staff of Oak Hill Funeral & Cremation Services.