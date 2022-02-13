KINGSPORT - Dannie Ray Shupe of Kingsport, born August 31, 1949, in Scott County, VA, went to be in the loving arms of Jesus on Thursday, February 10, 2022 in Kingsport, TN.
A military graveside service will be conducted at 10 AM on Tuesday, February 15, 2022 at Mountain Home National Cemetery with Honors conducted by the Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter 979 of Kingsport, TN and American legion Hammond Post #3/265 and Rev. Randall Shupe officiating. His nephews will serve as pallbearers. Those wishing to attend are asked to meet at the cemetery by 9:50 AM.
Carter-Trent Funeral Home downtown, Kingsport is serving the Shupe family.