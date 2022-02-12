KINGSPORT - Dannie Ray Shupe of Kingsport, born August 31, 1949, in Scott County, VA, went to be in the loving arms of Jesus on Thursday, February 10, 2022 in Kingsport, TN.
Dannie served 2 tours in the United States Air Force and earned a Vietnam campaign ribbon. He then spent several more years in the Reserves. He graduated from the University of Tennessee and studied Computer Science at East Tennessee State University.
Dannie was preceded in death by his mother and father, Helen C. (Begley) Shupe and Gearld L. Shupe; brother, James and a sister, Marsha.
Survivors include his sister, Myrtle (Shupe) Barnette of Kingsport; brothers, Phillip and wife Roseanna, Dwight David, Lawrence, Randall and wife Connie, and Ricky, all of Kingsport; nephews and nieces, Jennifer Crawford, Stephanie Harbin, Chris Shupe, Tim Barnett, Chad Barnett, Scott Shupe, Amber Whiten, Kimberly Shupe Thomas, and Katherine Shupe; along with several great-nieces and nephews.
A military graveside service will be conducted at 10 AM on Tuesday, February 15, 2022 at Mountain Home National Cemetery with Honors conducted by the American legion Hammond Post #3/265 and Rev. Randall Shupe officiating. His nephews will serve as pallbearers. Those wishing to attend are asked to meet at the cemetery by 9:50 AM.
Carter-Trent Funeral Home downtown, Kingsport is serving the Shupe family.