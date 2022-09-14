Dannie Paul Dingus Sep 14, 2022 19 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save KINGSPORT - Dannie Paul Dingus, Kingsport, 67, went over the rainbow bridge on September 13, 2022.Arrangements will be announced by Hamlett-Dobson Funeral Home, Kingsport.Please visit us at http://www.hamlettdobson.com to leave an on-line condolence for the family.Try the Kingsport Times News app today. Recommended Videos Trending Recipe Video Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Kingsport Bridge Funeral Home Dannie Paul Dingus Condolence Arrangement Rainbow Recommended for you