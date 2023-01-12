GATE CITY, VA - Dannie Philip Crooke, 82, Gate City, VA, passed away Tuesday, January 10, 2023, at Holston Valley Medical Center surrounded by his family.

Philip was born on November 28, 1940. He is preceded in death by his loving wife of 58 years, Anna Ruth Gibson Crooke; daughter, Lorie Ann Crooke; his parents, W.L. and Ruby Crooke; sister, Lorriene Culbertson; and brother, Paul Crooke.

