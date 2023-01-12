GATE CITY, VA - Dannie Philip Crooke, 82, Gate City, VA, passed away Tuesday, January 10, 2023, at Holston Valley Medical Center surrounded by his family.
Philip was born on November 28, 1940. He is preceded in death by his loving wife of 58 years, Anna Ruth Gibson Crooke; daughter, Lorie Ann Crooke; his parents, W.L. and Ruby Crooke; sister, Lorriene Culbertson; and brother, Paul Crooke.
Philip was a U.S. Army Veteran who proudly served his country from 1959-1962. He retired from the Kingsport Press after more than 40 years. He was a born again Christian and wonderful adult Bible teacher. He had taught in various churches throughout Scott County. He was a member of Big Cut Baptist Church.
His survivors include his daughter, Sheila Hensley (Pastor Jerry Hensley); grandson, Justin Hensley (Leslie); granddaughter, Leann Hurd (Jeremy); two great-grandsons, Neyland Hensley and Liam Hurd; great-granddaughter, Temperance Hurd; sister, Wilma Jones; and sister-in-law, Catherine Crooke.
The family will receive friends from 12-2p.m., Saturday, January 14, 2023, at the Gate City Funeral Home. Funeral services will be conducted at 2:00p.m. in the Gene Falin Memorial Chapel of the funeral home with Bro. J.E. Mauk and Pastor Jerry Hensley officiating. Mike and Dottie Lane will provide the music.
Military graveside services will follow at the Holston View Cemetery in Weber City, VA, conducted by the American Legion Hammond Post #3, Kingsport, TN, Post 265, Gate City, VA, and Members of the Virginia Army National Guard Honors Team.