Dannie Bud Greene, 94, passed away Saturday, July 23, 2022 at Holston Valley Medical Center. A son of Logan and Julia Greene, He was born on June 1, 1928 in Kingsport, Tennessee. Dannie lived in Radford, Virginia for a time with his wife, Joanna, and worked for an ammunition plant. He would then begin work as an electrician and traveled all over the east coast to work jobs. Dannie was a proud member of The International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers for an astounding 70 years. He enjoyed several hobbies in life such as fishing, playing golf, searching for arrowheads and coin collecting. He was an avid outdoorsman and taught his sons how to hunt from a young age. Dannie was an amazing husband, father, brother and friend; his memory will live on through those who loved and cherished him.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Logan and Julia Greene; his wife of 66 years, Joanna Greene; brothers, Ritchie Greene, Homer Greene, Charles Greene and John Greene and sisters, “PeeWee” Jordan and June Joyner.
Survivors include his daughter, Julie Roberts (Gary); sons, Gary Greene, Greg Greene and Joe Greene (Susan); sister, Patsy Tuck; grandchildren, Dustin Roberts, Bobby Greene and Jennifer De’Blackmere; great-grandchildren, Raylee Roberts and Marshall Greene.
A visitation will be held for Mr. Greene on Thursday, July 28, 2022 from 12:00pm to 1:30pm in the Chapel of East Tennessee Funeral Home located at 2630 Hwy 75, Blountville, Tennessee 37617. A graveside service will follow in East Tennessee Cemetery in the Garden of Avenue of Flags at 1:30pm with Pastor George Jones as the officiant.
Pallbearers will be family and friends.
East Tennessee Funeral Home and Cemetery is honored to serve the family of Dannie Bud Greene.
Try the Kingsport Times News app today. Download here from Google Play and the App Store.