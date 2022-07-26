Dannie Bud Greene, 94, passed away Saturday, July 23, 2022 at Holston Valley Medical Center. A son of Logan and Julia Greene, He was born on June 1, 1928 in Kingsport, Tennessee. Dannie lived in Radford, Virginia for a time with his wife, Joanna, and worked for an ammunition plant. He would then begin work as an electrician and traveled all over the east coast to work jobs. Dannie was a proud member of The International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers for an astounding 70 years. He enjoyed several hobbies in life such as fishing, playing golf, searching for arrowheads and coin collecting. He was an avid outdoorsman and taught his sons how to hunt from a young age. Dannie was an amazing husband, father, brother and friend; his memory will live on through those who loved and cherished him.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Logan and Julia Greene; his wife of 66 years, Joanna Greene; brothers, Ritchie Greene, Homer Greene, Charles Greene and John Greene and sisters, “PeeWee” Jordan and June Joyner.

