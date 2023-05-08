KINGSPORT - Daniel T. Roller, Jr., 69, of Kingsport, went to be with the Lord Saturday, May 6, 2023, following a brief illness.
Danny was born in Kingsport, January 30, 1954, to the late Daniel T. Sr. and Margaret Cowden Roller.
In his youth, he was an excellent football and baseball player and obtained many awards at the high school and college level. He held a master’s degree in education and devoted his life to his students.
Danny began his career in education at Rye Cove Elementary, Gate City High School, Lynn View Middle School and before retiring from Ross N. Robinson Middle School as a teacher and football coach.
Danny was a passionate man who lived his life to the fullest. He approached all things with zeal and excellence. He labored for so many students and players for most of his life. It was the way he showed his love for life. He made everyone around him a better person with his dedicated work ethic and great sense of humor. Danny was an avid outdoorsman who loved to fish, bike and scuba dive.
Left to cherish Danny’s memory are his devoted wife of 45 years, Barbara Smythe Roller; his beloved fur-babies, Gracie and Grady; sister-in-law, Leslie Dupree-Hillman (Heath); nieces and nephews, Michael Dupree, Ashlyn Miller (Jase), Matthew Dupree, Alyssa Dupree, Taylor Hillman and Ashlynn Hillman; and numerous cousins and friends.
The family will receive friends from 6:00 – 7:00 pm Wednesday, May 10, 2023, with a Celebration of Danny’s life to begin at 7:00 pm with Pastor Jeff DeBoard officiating.
A Committal Service will follow Wednesday evening in the chapel.
Honorary pallbearers will be Mike Cline, Steve Allen, Don Mason, Bobby Cheers, Walter Cline and Darrell Rich.
To share memories and condolences with the family please visit www.oakhillfh.com
The care of Daniel T. Roller Jr. and his family has been entrusted to the staff of Oak Hill Funeral & Cremation Services.
