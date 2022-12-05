CHURCH HILL – Daniel Ray Hill, 49, went to be with the Lord on Saturday, December 3, 2022.
Daniel was born in Washington County, TN on July 29, 1973. He worked as a Machine Operator at TN since November 5, 2005. He never met a stranger and loved his family. Daniel loved camping, fishing, and working on vehicles.
He was preceded in death by his grandfather, James Dugger and brother, Eric Hill.
Daniel is survived by his loving wife, Linda Marie Hill; children, Candace Anne-Marie Hill, Kayla Lynn-Jade Hill, Johnnie Ray Swecker, Justin Michael-Ray Swecker, Bo Alexander Hill, Dylan Blake-Edwards Hill, and Dakota Lynne-Ray Hill; grandchildren, Katiana, Ryver, Jayce, and Emma; mother, Delores Jean Moore (Randall); father, Claude Hill (Connie); brother, Derick Hill and wife Marissia: grandmother, Dollie Dugger; mother-in-law, Fay Swecker, sisters-in-law, Pauline Gross (Rooster) and Bonnie Swecker, brother-in-law, “Spanky” Jay Swecker (Angela); nieces, Alicia, Alexis, Gracely, Hailey, and Gracie; nephews, Eli, Micah, and Ethan. Special niece Brittany Hensley.
A visitation will be held from 12:00 – 2:00 PM on Wednesday, December 7, 2022, at Johnson-Arrowood Funeral Home. A funeral service will be held at 2:00 PM in the funeral home chapel with Pastor James Adams officiating. The burial will follow to Christian Bend Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Justin Swecker, Johnnie Swecker, Derick Hill, “Spanky” Jay Swecker, Micah Garbart, Tyler Swecker, Josh Collins, and Jason Ketron.