CHURCH HILL – Daniel Ray Hill, 49, went to be with the Lord on Saturday, December 3, 2022.

Daniel was born in Washington County, TN on July 29, 1973. He worked as a Machine Operator at TN since November 5, 2005. He never met a stranger and loved his family. Daniel loved camping, fishing, and working on vehicles.

