DUFFIELD, VA - Daniel McArthur (Doc) Ramey, 78, of Duffield, VA passed away on Saturday November 21, 2020 at Heritage Hall of Big Stone Gap.
A graveside service will be conducted on Tuesday, November 24, 2020 at 1:00 p.m., at Cox’s Chapel Church cemetery with Pastor Fred Starnes officiating. Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.
Those wishing to attend the graveside service are asked to meet at the cemetery by 12:45 p.m. on Tuesday.
The family wishes to send a special thank you to Ashley, Daniel’s nurse at Heritage Hall, who took very good care of him and his family.
