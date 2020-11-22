DUFFIELD, VA - Daniel McArthur (Doc) Ramey, 78, of Duffield, VA passed away on Saturday November 21, 2020 at Heritage Hall of Big Stone Gap.
Daniel was born in Scott County, VA on June 15, 1942 to the late Thomas Radford and Cora Jane (Frazier) Ramey.
His grandson, Ronnie Moore and his siblings, L. W. Ramey, William Asberry Ramey, Effie Julie Ramey, Lovely Lucille Ramey, Alta May Ramey, Franklin James Ramey, Charles Luther Ramey, and Margaret Cathleen Ramey also preceded him in death.
Daniel was a loving father, grandfather, and brother. He was a hardworking man and was always ready to help anyone who needed it. He loved to hunt and fish. He built a shed for the family to make molasses and apple butter and he usually led the way in the family activities. He was of the Baptist faith and attended Cox’s Chapel Baptist Church.
He leaves behind to cherish his memory, his son; Radford Ramey and wife Betty, Duffield, VA; his brother, Tommy Ramey and wife June, Kingsport, TN; granddaughters, April Flanary and husband, David, Gate City, VA, Stacy Hall and husband, Darrell, Rogersville, TN; 7 great-grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews.
A graveside service will be conducted on Tuesday, November 24, 2020 at 1:00 p.m., at Cox’s Chapel Church cemetery with Pastor Fred Starnes officiating. Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.
Those wishing to attend the graveside service are asked to meet at the cemetery by 12:45 p.m. on Tuesday.
The family wishes to send a special thank you to Ashley, Daniel’s nurse at Heritage Hall, who took very good care of him and his family.
