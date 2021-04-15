Precious son, loving father, soft-hearted brother, dotting grandfather, and great-grandfather, Daniel Martin (Marty) Taylor went to be with the Lord on Saturday, March 20, at 8:45pm surrounded by his son Dan and Dan’s wife Kathy in Marietta, Georgia.
Following cremation, Marty’s Celebration of Life Service will be held at Colonial Heights Baptist Church on Saturday, April 17, 2021, beginning at 1pm. Covid restrictions and precautions should be followed. Dr. Greg Burton will be officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Colonial Heights Baptist Church Family Life Center ministry.
A Special thanks to Phil Hoskins of Oak Hill Funeral Home for his personal assistance.
Marty’s on-line guestbook and video tribute are available at www.oakhillfh.com