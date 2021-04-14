Precious son, loving father, soft-hearted brother, doting grandfather, and great-grandfather, Daniel Martin (Marty) Taylor went to be with the Lord on Saturday, March 20, at 8:45pm surrounded by his son Dan and Dan’s wife Kathy in Marietta, Georgia.
Marty was born April 16, 1928, in War, West Virginia to the late Willie Glen and Nettie (Reynolds) Taylor. Marty was also preceded in death by two brothers, Fred (and Evelyn) Taylor and Glen (and Emogene) Taylor; one sister, Naomi (and Carl) Cole.
Those left to cherish his memory are his sons, Terry (and Becky) Taylor and Dan (and Kathy) Taylor; his grandsons, Jonathan (Mackenzie), David (Tiffany), Andrew (Rachel), Jason, Jeff (Karla), John (fiancée Courtney Cox), and Jordan (fiancée Hannah Maher); his only granddaughter, Rachel; his great-grandchildren, Caleb, Avery, Annalia, Laurel, Jude, Seth, Eden, Benjamin, Audrey, Hannah and Juliet Mae.
Marty spent his childhood in War, West Virginia. The family later moved to Kingsport. It was in Kingsport that Marty met the love of his life, Hattie Vivian Morrison. They were married September 19, 1949. They were married for 67+ years before Hattie’s passing in May 2017.
Marty retired from Eastman Kodak Company after 41 years of service. Marty’s love of family, Colonial Heights Baptist Church, fishing, shooting pool with his church buddies at the church Family Life Center, and cheering on the Tennessee Volunteers and Atlanta Braves took up most of his adult life.
Marty and Hattie were charter members of Colonial Heights Baptist Church. Marty served as a deacon, Sunday School teacher, and led the music on Sunday night as well as the Warriors Path State Park Music Ministry for many years. Both Marty and Hattie were active in the Senior Adult ministry.
Marty spent the last three years living with his son, Terry in Ohio or his son, Dan in Georgia.
Marty was loved by so many and he knew no strangers. He could make someone laugh and smile by describing a recent fishing or hunting trip, instructing a fellow pool player on "how to hit it correctly", or being able to tell someone what the score of the Braves game was going to be, even prior to the first pitch.
It would take years and years to hear all the stories that people could tell about his 92 years of life; stories that will be told to help his memory to live on for a lifetime.
We will remember Marty’s beautiful voice singing “How Great Thou Art” or “I’d Rather Have Jesus”. He is now praising God with Hattie and all the many family members and friends gone on before him. We are comforted knowing we will join them in God’s due time.
Following cremation, Marty’s Celebration of Life Service will be held at Colonial Heights Baptist Church on Saturday, April 17, 2021, beginning at 1pm. Covid restrictions and precautions should be followed. Dr. Greg Burton will be officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Colonial Heights Baptist Church Family Life Center ministry.
A Special thanks to Phil Hoskins of Oak Hill Funeral Home for his personal assistance.
Marty’s on-line guestbook and video tribute are available at www.oakhillfh.com