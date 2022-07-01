YUMA, VA – Daniel Lee Dorton, 44, passed away on Friday, June 17, 2022.
Daniel was born in Big Stone Gap, VA on January 20, 1978. He was a 1996 graduate of Gate City High School.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Theodore Lee, Roy and Willie Mae Dorton; uncle, William Andy Lee.
Surviving are his daughter, Savannah Dorton; parents, Charlie and Judy (Lee) Dorton; brother, Michael (Catherine) Dorton; sister, Lydia (Nick) Williams; grandmother, Evelyn Lee; nephews, Jacob Dorton and Bryson Williams.
Private graveside services will be held.
