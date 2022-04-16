BIG STONE GAP, VA - Daniel Hall, "Danny" 48, passed away on Tuesday, April 12, 2022 at Holston Valley Medical Center.
He was born in Big Stone Gap and lived his entire life here. He attended Powell Valley High School. After high school he worked for the mines for a period of time. He has held other various jobs over the years, and he was currently employed at V.F.P.
He was preceded in death by parents; John D. Hall Sr., Debra Chandler, and Teddy Chandler, his sister Rita Collier.
He is survived by daughter Debra Dawn Hall (Bryan), brothers; Lee Collier (Tammy) , Arron Waycaster (Tiffany) John Hall Jr. finance' (Leta) Kenneth Cooper (Melody) Billy Chandler (Emilee) his mother, Charletta Hall, nephews, Jordan Pease, Cody Hall, Zack Cooper, David Collier, Eli Waycaster, Bryson Mullins, Kevin Waycaster, Austin Waycaster, nieces, Abigail Chandler, Bailey Mullins, Sierra Waycaster, other special friends, & close relatives.
The family of Danny Hall will receive friends on Monday, April 18th 2022, from 5:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m. at Holding Funeral Home in Big Stone Gap, (17 E. 3rd St. N. Big Stone Gap, VA.) for the visitation.
The funeral service will be conducted following the visitation in the Funeral Home's chapel with Rev. Sandra Jones officiating & Pastor Wayne Begley officiating.
The committal service will be held on Tuesday, April 19, 2022 at 1:00 p.m. in Powell Valley Memorial Gardens. Those wishing to attend the committal are asked to meet at the funeral home at 12:00 p.m. to travel in procession to the cemetery.
Pallbearers will be: Aaron Waycaster, Lee Collier, Kevin Smith, Matt Carrol, Travis Clark, Michael Seals.
