Daniel “Dan” Van Freeman, 84 passed away on October 14, 2021 at Norton Community Hospital surrounded by his family. He was born in Seco, Kentucky.
Dan was a lifelong Wise Country resident and to those who knew him best, he was larger than life. He was devoted to God, his family and close friends. Dan was a lifetime member of Hoge Lodge #8 AF & AM in Wise, Virginia, Order of the Eastern Star #171, Wise County Shrine Club and a 32nd degree member of the Scottish Rite of Freemasonry of Virginia.
Dan began working at a young age with fierce determination. He was one of the founders of Paramont Coal Company and later went on to form D & S Equipment Co., Freeman Fuels Inc. and F & F Repair. In his later years, he enjoyed working on vintage vehicles and more recently painting and coloring.
Dan is preceded in death by his wife, Mary Lee; father, Thomas Edgar Freeman; mother, Patsy Ann Freeman; brothers, Hubert Freeman, Morris Freeman; sisters, Sarah Pike, Alba Adams and Della Stapleton.
He is survived by his children; Scott Freeman and wife Theresa, Vanessa Freeman Zerhusen and husband Leo; grandchildren, Daniel Freeman and wife Kelly, Gabriel, Baker and Marylee Zerhusen; several special nieces, nephews and a host of relatives and friends.
Masonic Services for Dan Freeman will be conducted 2:00 P.M. Sunday, October 17, 2021 at the Sturgill Funeral Home Chapel in Wise, VA. Funeral Services will follow with Reverend Joe Buchanan and Reverend Stacy Potter officiating. Burial will follow in the Temple Hill Memorial Park Castlewood, VA. The family will receive friends from 12 noon till time of services at 2:00 P.M. Sunday at the Sturgill Funeral Home Wise, VA. In lieu of flowers you may donate to: Shriners Hospital for Children 2900 Rocky Point Dr. Tampa, FL 33607 donate2sch.org 800-241-gift.
