BIG STONE GAP, VA - Daniel "Dan" McKinney passed away peacefully at his home surrounded by his loving family on the afternoon of June 1, 2022, just shy of his 93rd birthday. Dan served in the U.S. Army in the 10th infantry division and was stationed in Europe during the Korean Conflict. He wore many hats throughout his long life, having served as a truck driver, farmer, equipment operator, logger, construction worker, and coal miner. Dan was described by his friends and family as the most hard-working man they'd ever known. He enjoyed tending to his garden, digging, cutting down trees, driving trucks, working on vehicles, and many more dirty and dangerous activities. His favorite place in the world was sitting on top of his bulldozer.
Dan was preceded in death by his parents, John H. McKinney and Maude Cress McKinney, his brothers James and Calloway McKinney, and his sister Edna Boggs.
His memory will be cherished by the love of his life and wife of 70 years, Evelyn Fields McKinney, his daughters, Jenny and husband Andrew Chapman, Patricia and husband Bobby Underwood, Caroline and husband Brett Douglas, Julie and husband Tony Rogers, grandchildren, Spencer and Andy Owens, Candace Flanary and Nathan Flanary, Kelsey Webb, Natalie and Andrew (AJ) Chapman, Eva and Caden Rogers, Mary and Chad Douglas, many nieces, nephews, great grandchildren other close friends and relatives.
The family of Dan McKinney will receive friends on Sunday, June 5th 2022, at Holding Funeral Home in Big Stone Gap from 1:00 - 2:00 p.m. for the visitation. The graveside committal service will be held following in the McKinney Family Cemetery (Strawberry Patch). The service will be officiated by grandson, Andrew Chapman. Glimpse of Grace will provide music and Military Rites will be administered by the active duty honor guard and the Local V.F.W. and D.A.V. post.
Pallbearers will be: Bobby Underwood, Spencer Owens, Caleb Fast, Ryan Baird, Andrew Chapman, Andy Owens, Brett Douglas, Tony Rogers, and Nathan Flanary,
