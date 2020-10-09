CHURCH HILL - Daniel D. Langley, 65. Dan went home to be with his Lord on Monday, October 5, 2020 in the ER at Ballad Holston Valley with family by his side. Born in Haddon Heights, New Jersey, January 22, 1955, he moved to this area in 2004. The son of Johnny and Doris (Stewart) Langley. Daniel will be remembered as a very loving and devoted, son, brother and husband, one who always put others first. He was a member of Ridgeview Baptist Church.
Dan is survived by his wife, Molly Hurd Langley, mother, Doris Langley, 3 brothers, Ken (Jennifer), Paul (Terry), Carl (Linda) and one sister, Susan Langley Schreiber, several loving nieces & nephews, 3 step grandchildren, Allison, Kendal, and Jake Osborne, and 2 step-sons, Bryan & Kevin Osborne.
A Celebration of Life will be announced at a later date.