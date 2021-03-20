Daniel Chad Christian entered the gates of Heaven on Saturday, March 13, 2021, at his home to be with his dad, Jerry and his mamaw, Fannie.
Chad enjoyed fishing and riding his motorcycle.
Those left to cherish Chad’s memory are his mother, Shirley; his brothers, Mark (Tammy) Christian and Jody Christian; daughters, Chelsi, Megan and Peyton; a soon to be grandson, his best friend, Randy Hilton; his aunt Joan; his side kick, Pooh; and a host of cousins, nieces, nephews and friends.
The family will receive friends Monday, March 22, 2021, from 4:00-5:45 pm in the chapel of Oak Hill Funeral Home.
A Celebration of Life will follow at 6:00 PM with Pastor Tim Cormier officiating.
The Graveside Service will be held Tuesday, March 23, 2021, at 11:00 am at Oak Hill Memorial Park in the Garden of the Good Shepherd. Those attending are asked to meet at the cemetery by 10:45 am.
Due to the Covid-19 pandemic those attending the visitation and services are asked to wear a mask and observe social distancing guidelines
Pallbearers will be Tyler Wright, Brandon and Cody Christian, Randy Hilton, Chris Ledoux and T.J. Crawford.
To leave an online condolence for the family please visit www.oakhillfh.com
