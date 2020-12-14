CHURCH HILL - Daniel Boyd Davidson, 69, went to Heaven to be with his dad and mother on Thursday, December 10, 2020.
Daniel was a lifelong resident of Hawkins County and traveled for work with several construction companies. He was a member of Mount Pleasant Baptist Church.
He is survived by his wife, Rebecca Davidson; brothers, Robert Clyde Davidson, Donald Jeffery Davidson, and Roger Dean Davidson; several nieces, nephews, and cousins.
A graveside service will be held at 11:00 AM on Tuesday, December 15, 2020 at Valley View Cemetery. Those wishing to attend the graveside service are asked to meet at the cemetery by 10:45 AM.
