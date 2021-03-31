CHURCH HILL – Dana Vernon “Bush Hog” Dishner, 73, passed away on Monday, March 29, 2021 at his residence.
Dana was a lifelong resident of Hawkins County and was a member of Gospel Lighthouse Church. He was a lifetime carpenter and was known to everyone. He never met a stranger and loved the outdoors. He enjoyed spending time with his grandkids and his horse Rooster.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Bernice and Claude Dishner; brothers, Dave and Frank Dishner.
Dana is survived by his loving wife of 52 years, Dorothy “Dot” Dishner; children, Danny “Tiny” Dishner, Melissa Dishner (Dale Thacker), and Michael (Nancy) Dishner grandchildren, Brandon Dishner, Jamin Dishner, and Kaine Dishner; siblings, Linda Doughat (Jeff), Sue Dishner (Tommie Laroy), Jerry Dishner (Amy), Tim Dishner (Lisa), Lois Martin, Carolyn Bennett (James “Duck”), James “Eck” Dishner (Kathy), Tony Dishner (Stephanie), Bob Dishner (Wanda); several nieces and nephews.
A visitation will be held from 11:00 AM – 1:00 PM on Friday, April 2, 2021 at the Johnson-Arrowood Funeral Home or anytime at the residence. A funeral service will be held at 1:00 PM in the funeral home with Pastor David Morelock and Pastor Timmy Morelock officiating. The burial will follow to the Benton Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Gary Matthews, Hunter Hensley, Robert White, Jeff Johnson, J.W. Ward, Logan Trent, Brandon Dishner, and Jeremy McGhee “Worm”.
Honorary Pallbearers will be Jamin Dishner and Kaine Dishner.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the funeral home to help the family with the expenses.
Johnson-Arrowood Funeral Home of Church Hill is honored to serve the Dishner family.