Dana Ray Hurd, 58, went to be with the Lord and his parents on Tuesday November 10, 2020 at Holston Valley Medical Center.
He was born in Kingsport and resided there all his life. He graduated from Dobyns- Bennett High School in 1984.
He worked at McDonalds for 15 years. He enjoyed all sports especially baseball and bowling. He bowled many years with the “Supercats” in Kingsport winning numerous awards and trophies. He also competed in the Special Olympics in his younger years winning numerous awards.
He was a member of Oak Grove Baptist Church in Mount Carmel where he greatly enjoyed being an usher, taking up offering and leading the church in prayer.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Ray and Louise Hurd.
He is survived by his brother, Patrick Hurd and wife Kay; niece, Ashley Hurd; nephew, Marcus Hutchison of the home and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and family members.
The family would like to thank the staff at Church Hill Healthcare and Rehab for the loving care Dana received while there.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Oak Grove Baptist Church, 311 Cypress Street, Mount Carmel, TN 37645.
The family of Dana Ray Hurd will receive friends from 5 to 7 pm Friday, November 13, 2020, at Oak Grove Baptist Church, Mount Carmel. The funeral service will follow at 7 pm with Pastor Todd Haley officiating. The graveside committal service will be conducted at 11 am Saturday, in the Liberty Hill Cemetery. Active pallbearers will be selected from family and friends. Minister, family and friends are requested to meet at the cemetery by 10:50 am Saturday.
Online condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.cartertrent.com.
Carter Trent Funeral Home, Kingsport is serving the Hurd family.