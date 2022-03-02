KINGSPORT - Dana Paul Headrick, age 55, of Kingsport, Tennessee passed away on Thursday, January 20, 2022. Born in Johnson City, he was the son of Paul Headrick and Mildred Culbertson Headrick. He was a 1984 graduate of Happy Valley High School where he played baseball. Dana carried his love for baseball over into college where he attended Bristol College and played for the team there also. He was an employee of the Kingsport Times-News for many years where he held the position of carrier then was eventually promoted to manager. Dana was currently working for Ingles in Colonial Heights.
Dana loved fishing, sports and was a big fan of the Buffalo Bills and the Louisville Cardinals. He loved making people laugh and will be missed by his family and close friends. Dana was of the Baptist faith.
In addition to his parents, he is also preceded in death by his brother, Teddy Booher.
Dana is survived by his sons, Ryan Headrick and Evan Headrick (fiancée Rylee Smith); and his granddaughter, Halle Headrick.
Visitation will be held at West Colonial Hills Baptist Church from 1:00 - 2:00 pm on February 5th. Service will follow with Pastor Paul Sheaffer officiating.
Trinity Memorial Centers Funeral Home (423-723-8177) is honored to serve the Headrick family.