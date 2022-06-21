FALL BRANCH - It is with sadness the family members of Dana Milburn Kyte, Fall Branch, TN, announce his passing at age 97 on June 16, 2022. He was of the Baptist faith and a member of the First Baptist Church of Fall Branch.
Dana was a decorated veteran of the United States Army serving during WWII and the Korean conflict. He worked at Eastman Chemical Company in Kingsport for 40 years before retiring. He was a Fall Branch High School graduate and an avid horseman throughout his life who especially enjoyed training and showing Tennessee Walking horses.
In addition to his parents, Tony Hartsell and Gladys Phillips Kite, he was preceded in death by his wife of 73 years, Giftie Wade Kyte; sister, Dorothy Fuggian; and brothers, Dallas C. Kyte and Donald “Don” R. Kite.
Dana is survived by two sons, Larry A. Kyte (Karla) and Dana K. Kyte, as well as several nieces and nephews.
The family would like to extend a “special thank you” to those at the Mountain Home, The Waters of Johnson City, and Lakebridge of Waters who provided compassion, comfort, friendship, and dedicated care to Dana throughout his final days.
The family will hold a graveside service with military honors provided by the American Legion Post 3/265 at 4:00pm, Thursday, June 23, 2022 at the First Baptist Church Cemetery of Fall Branch, TN with Chaplain Ron Land officiating. Friends and family are invited to meet for the gravesite service. For those attending, you are asked to meet at the cemetery at 3:45pm.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made in memory of Dana M. Kyte to First Baptist Church of Fall Branch, TN, P.O. Box 82, 1525 Hwy 93, Fall Branch, TN 37656 or to the Kingsport Senior Center, 1200 E. Center St. Suite 121, Kingsport, TN 37660.
