KINGSPORT – Dana Marie Church Pearson, 85 of Kingsport, went to be with the Lord on Sunday, October 18, 2020 at Asbury Place at Kingsport following a long illness. She was born in Hancock County, TN where she also graduated from high school. She had lived in Kingsport for most of her life. Dana was a school teacher having retired from Mount Carmel Elementary School.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Carl Pearson; her parents, Earl and Leona Matlock Church; brother, D. C. “David” Church and J. W. Wolfe, Jr.; sister-in-law, Brenda Wolfe.
Dana is survived by her sister, Loretta Wolfe; brothers, Harold Wolfe and wife Frances and Glenn Wolfe; sister-in-law, Joyce Church; several nieces and nephews.
A graveside service will be conducted at 11 am Wednesday, October 21, 2020 at Highland Cemetery in Rogersville with Billy Jack Johnson officiating. Those wishing to attend are asked to meet at the cemetery at 10:45 am.
Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.cartertrent.com.
Carter-Trent Funeral Home, Church Hill is serving the Pearson family.