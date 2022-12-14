Dana Jones Culbertson passed away at her home on December 9, 2022, at 103 years old. She graduated from East Tennessee State College with a teaching degree, taught 1 year at Fisher’s Creek school and worked several years at the Kingsport Press as typesetter before raising a family of 4. She was an active member of the First Baptist Church and in earlier years the Grace Presbyterian Church. She also did volunteer work at Holston Valley Community Hospital and the Kingsport Police Department and worked with both the Girl Scouts and the Boy Scouts. She was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 65 years, Kenneth M. Culbertson; her parents, Andrew Jackson Jones and Gertrude Latture Jones; siblings, Claude Jones, Charles Jones, and Sylvia Castle; her son, Mike Culbertson; and grandson, Stephen.
Dana is survived by daughters, Judy Parker (David) of Bluff City, Janice Brookshire (Dan) of Kingsport, Lissa Boxy, The Hague, The Netherlands; and grandchildren, John Parker, Suzy Parker, Jimmy Parker, Melissa Haas, Kenneth Riddle, Will Riddle, Ross Culbertson, Chris Culbertson; and several great-grandchildren.
The family will receive friends from 10 to 11 a.m. on Saturday, December 17, 2022, at Hamlett-Dobson Funeral Home, Kingsport. The funeral service will follow at 11 a.m. with Rev. Mitchell Whisnant officiating.
Burial will follow at Oak Hill Memorial Park.
Pallbearers will be grandsons and great grandsons.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to First Baptist Church of Kingsport, 200 W Church Cir, Kingsport, TN 37660, or Meals on Wheels Kingsport, P.O. Box 3346, Kingsport, TN 37664.