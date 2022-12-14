Dana Jones Culbertson passed away at her home on December 9, 2022, at 103 years old. She graduated from East Tennessee State College with a teaching degree, taught 1 year at Fisher’s Creek school and worked several years at the Kingsport Press as typesetter before raising a family of 4. She was an active member of the First Baptist Church and in earlier years the Grace Presbyterian Church. She also did volunteer work at Holston Valley Community Hospital and the Kingsport Police Department and worked with both the Girl Scouts and the Boy Scouts. She was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 65 years, Kenneth M. Culbertson; her parents, Andrew Jackson Jones and Gertrude Latture Jones; siblings, Claude Jones, Charles Jones, and Sylvia Castle; her son, Mike Culbertson; and grandson, Stephen.

Try the Kingsport Times News app today.

Recommended Videos

Trending Recipe Video