Dana Faye Tipton (81) graduated to her eternal reward on Sunday, October 4, 2020 at Ballad - Holston Valley following a recent illness.
Dana (Sis) was a lifelong resident of Scott County and the Manville Community. She was a devoted member of Bethel Apostolic Church. Sis lived her life dedicated to her family, serving her Lord and supporting the ministry.
Dana was preceded in death by her parents, Cecil and Blanche Estepp and a sister, Betty Hood.
She is survived by her loving husband of 66 years, Paul Tipton; a daughter, Sherry Christian and husband Rev. Phil; grandsons, Rev. Brad Christian and wife Kim, Rev. Ben Christian and wife Mandy; great-grandsons Mason, Austin, Kyler and Bentley; uncle Jimmy Hammonds; as well as special cousins Pat Robinson and Judy Broadwater.
The family will receive friends on Wednesday, October 7, 2020 at Bethel Apostolic Church in Kingsport, TN from 5pm-7pm. A Celebration of her Life will follow at 7pm, officiated by Pastor Don Tipton and Rev. Rick Collins. Due to COVID-19 masks would be appreciated and social distancing should be observed in consideration of the family and all attendees.
A graveside service will be conducted at 11am on Thursday, October 8, 2020 at the Tipton Family Cemetery in the Manville Community of Scott County with family and friends serving as pallbearers. Those wishing to attend are asked to meet at the funeral home by 10am to go in procession to the cemetery.
Carter-Trent/Scott County Funeral Home is serving the Tipton family.