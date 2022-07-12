CHURCH HILL - Dan Robert Alley, age 75 of Church Hill, TN reunited with wife and his Heavenly Father on Saturday, July 9, 2022. Dan was born on September 18, 1946 in Ellensburg, WA to Earl and Ada Alley. Dan married his most cherished friend, Linda, and after 52 years of a beautiful life and marriage, she preceded him in death on August 11, 2021.
Dan was a devout Christian and he loved Jesus. Dan cherished his family, and he loved spending time outdoors, enjoying God’s creation. Dan also enjoyed raising colts and working with horses. He enjoyed hunting, farming, and “muscle cars”. Of all the things Dan loved, he loved his Heavenly Father and his family the most.
Dan was preceded in death by his parents; his loving wife, Linda Alley; twin brother, Don Alley; sister, Brenda Alley; and his brother-in-law, David Winegar. Left to cherish Dan’s memory is his son, Don J. Alley; daughter, Danielle Alley; sister, Sarah Winegar; sister-in-law, Orpha Carr (Jim Fields); and numerous loving nephews, nieces, other family members, and special friends, Ralph Trent, Mike McKamey, Linda and Pete Cimino, and Larry Gibbons. Dan will be missed by his beloved dog, Sarge, who was always by his side.
The family requests that in lieu of flowers, memorial contributions be made to First Baptist Church in Church Hill.
The family wishes to thank Dr. Dove and staff, Church Hill Drug Store staff, and Jamie Stapleton of Avalon Hospice for their care and concern during Dan’s illness.
There will be a memorial service for Dan and Linda on Tuesday, July 19, 2022, family and friends are asked to begin gathering at 4:30 pm at Carter Trent Funeral Home in Church Hill. Pastor Gary Gerhardt will officiate the message, beginning at 5:15 pm.
Carter Trent Funeral Home Church Hill is serving the Alley family.