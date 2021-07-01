KINGSPORT - Dan “Mayor” Gilliam, 52, of Kingsport, Tennessee, passed away at his home in Kingsport, on Sunday, June 27, 2021. Dan was born on April 11, 1969, in Kingsport, Tennessee, to the late Charles Lucian and Peggy Puckett Gilliam.
Dan was born in Kingsport and lived in the area for most of his life and was a 1987 graduate of Sullivan North High School. He was of the Christian faith. He always enjoyed spending time on Boone Lake and with friends and loved ones.
Those left to cherish Dan’s memory include his son, Taylor Gilliam and wife Tori, as well as a sister, Jenifer Gilliam.
A Celebration of Life service will be announced at a later date.
Condolences can be sent to Dan’s family at the funeral home’s website, www.snydersmemorialgardens.com
